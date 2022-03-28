Delhi HC raps Twitter for waiting for orders to block content, refers to ban on Trump

The Delhi High Court criticised Twitter on Monday for its reluctance to block the account of an atheist organisation accused of repeatedly posting “blasphemous” content about a Hindu goddess, and said the site would have been more sensitive had the content been related to any other religion.

While hearing a petition seeking removal of the content, the court directed the Centre to examine the tweets by the user @atheistrepublic, and see whether a blocking order was called for under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. It also ordered @atheistrepublic to disclose its location and other information about it. Twitter told the court a first information report had been registered by the police in Karnataka and six tweets removed.

Stating that the tweets were removed only after orders were passed, the court chastised the social media platform for allegedly not using its own judgement to block users posting offensive content. “We would like you to show us that only when there is a court order … which means that you will not use your own sense of judgement, your intellect, when you find something absolutely, brazenly blasphemous or brazenly offending the sentiments of the people,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla said.

The bench questioned Twitter’s submission that it cannot block an account on its own without a court or government order. “If this is the logic, why have you blocked Mr Trump?”

Taking note of the fact that Twitter had previously blocked accounts of people in public life, the court directed the site to submit its policy on the circumstances under which it has resorted to such blocking of individuals. The bench also noted the guidelines to be complied with by Twitter under the Information Technology Rules, 2021.

“Since [Twitter] has not questioned the prima facie view of this court with regard to the nature and content of the offending posts of @atheistrepublic, in our view [Twitter] should have on its own, without waiting for today’s hearing, taken down the posts which were pointed [out] by the petitioner as early as on 9th December, 2021,” said the judges.

The petitioner’s counsel, Aditya Singh Deshwal, said Twitter was twice informed about the tweets before the case was filed. Even Twitter guidelines say that no hateful content will be posted on its platform, it was argued while seeking blocking of the account.

Twitter argued that it was not defending the actions of @atheistrepublic but reiterated that, as per the Shreya Singhal judgment, individuals can be blocked only on government or court orders.

However, the court observed, “It is ultimately boiling down to this that people you feel sensitive about …about the content, you will block them (but) you are not bothered about sensitivities of other people in other regions of the world, of other ethnicities. We dare say that if the same kind of thing were to be done in relation to another religion, you would be much more careful and sensitive.”

The court asked Twitter two questions—whether it is obliged to keep a watch on its users and find out if they are posting something offensive, and whether it is supposed to block an account in the event of repeated complaints or to remove content every time there is a complaint.

If a user is continuously posting such content, orders are issued for blocking it, the Centre told the court. Twitter does block accounts on its own on complaints received by users, the Centre added.

A counsel representing @atheistrepublic told the court that Information Technology Rules, 2021, had been challenged in court. The user also gave an undertaking that it would not post similar offending material till the case was decided by the court.

“We direct her to place on record on affidavit the status of @atheistrepublic, namely its constitution; its location; whether it is having any place of business in India and also place on record the particulars of its officers/representative situated in India,” said the bench, referring to the Twitter user’s counsel.

On October 29 last year, the court asked Twitter to remove the alleged objectionable content. A bench headed by then Chief Justice DN Patel had told Twitter that it should give importance to people’s sentiments and remove the content. The court will hear the matter next on September 6.