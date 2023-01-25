Delhi HC stays trial court proceedings against BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma in defamation case by Manish Sisodia

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday stayed trial court proceedings against BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma in a criminal defamation case lodged by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in 2019.

While issuing notice to Sisodia on Verma’s plea seeking quashing of the summoning order and a stay on trial court proceedings, a single-judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said, “…in the meantime proceedings be stayed qua the present petitioner.” The high court thereafter listed the main plea as well as the interim application seeking a stay on proceedings for hearing on March 10.

On January 5, Justice Sharma had stayed trial court proceedings against BJP leaders Hans Raj Hans and Manjinder Singh Sirsa in the same defamation case moved by Sisodia. On January 20, Justice Sharma had stayed the trial court proceedings against Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana.

The high court was informed of the same pursuant to which Verma’s plea was directed to be listed on the same day as the pending pleas moved by the other BJP leaders, i.e. on March 10.

In 2019, Sisodia moved the trial court in a complaint against BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Hans Raj Hans and Parvesh Verma, MLAs Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Vijender Gupta, and Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana for allegedly raising corruption charges against him in relation to the construction of Delhi government school classrooms. The AAP leader stated that all the allegations made by the BJP leaders jointly and individually were false, defamatory and derogatory with an intention to damage his reputation and goodwill.

On November 28, 2019, summoning orders were issued by Vishal Pahuja, additional chief metropolitan magistrate, Rouse Avenue Court, to Khurana and the other leaders for offences under sections 500 (defamation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.