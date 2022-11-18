Delhi HC express concern over trend of builders resorting to dilatory tactics to defraud homebuyers

In a plea moved against a builder for defraud, the Delhi High Court recently observed that it is an “unfortunate trend that builders resort to dilatory tactics to defraud homebuyers”.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad in its November 1 judgment observed that dilatory tactics also include “defrauding homebuyers by selling units to multiple individuals, delaying the execution of projects, and executing projects without requisite sanctions”.

The HC observed that while most builders undergo insolvency, the greatest loss is incurred by homebuyers who are not only forced to embroil themselves in litigation but also divested of their hard-earned savings.

The court made the observation while dismissing an appeal moved by two homebuyers – a husband and wife – who alleged that they had been defrauded by an Agra-based builder Kunal Structural Developers & Industries Pvt. Ltd, in collusion with Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited.

The couple had challenged a single judge order of the HC who had dismissed their plea seeking an “ad-interim ex-parte stay” on the demands of the payment of Pre-EMIs and EMIs by Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited.

The couple had booked residential flats in a project in Agra paying Rs 7 lakh as booking fees. They were given allotment letters in 2014 and 2015. Thereafter, they signed a Builder-Buyer Agreement with respect to their allotted unit.

The couple, builder, and bank entered into a three-way agreement which recorded that the couple had sought a loan of about Rs 30 lakh from the bank and they would pay monthly EMIs, and pre-EMI to the bank in pursuance thereof.

In 2015, an agreement was entered into between the couple and the builder, recording that the couple were to avail of a housing loan from Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited and that upon the “disbursement of the loan”, the builder would pay a “mutually agreed upon assured return”. However, by 2017, the builder stopped paying the EMI to the couple and they were also not handed over their residential units.

The complainants said that the builder had sold plots in the project to multiple buyers. Alleging collusion between the builder and the bank, the couple said they did not carry out the requisite due diligence before giving loans to prospective homebuyers.

The couple moved the state consumer disputes redressal forum which in September 2020 directed the builder to return the amount of Rs 7 lakh to the couple paid as a booking fee. The builder was also directed to pay the EMIs paid by the couple to the bank.

The couple later initiated execution proceedings against the builder when the consumer court was not followed. The high court noted that although an execution order was obtained from the commission by the couple, it could not be executed as the builder underwent insolvency in May this year.

The couple had filed a civil suit restraining the bank from encashing the cheques given by them and demanding the monthly EMI. The couple thereafter moved the single judge of the high court.

Considering these facts, the high court said that the prayers sought in the plea dismissed by the single judge through the impugned order were akin to the prayers sought in the civil suit.

The HC rejected the claim of the couple that the Single Judge failed to note that the civil suit had been rendered infructuous due to the moratorium imposed upon the builder. The HC said that this anxiety of the couple is ill-founded as the moratorium operates with respect to the builder and not the bank.

“In any event, the moratorium will cease to exist once the proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code culminate. In light of this, this court does not find any occasion to interfere with the impugned order,” the HC held.

The HC also noted that the project was based in Agra along with the builder, however, the couple approached the HC only because the builder had been sued through the “Interim Resolution Professional who is a resident of Delhi” in the insolvency proceedings.

While dismissing the appeal, the division bench said that several real estate projects across the country were facing a similar situation.

“The grievances of the appellants are mirrored in other petitions filed by other innocent homebuyers as well. Such petitions too are pending before this court, other high courts, and also, the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” the court said.

The court, however, added that it must be considered that the cases arising out of such projects involve disputed questions of fact involving myriad issues. It observed, “Although this court sympathizes with the appellants, and similarly placed innocent homebuyers, courts cannot possibly take account of all such real estate projects, and the gamut of issues arising from them.”