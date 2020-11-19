Delhi HC transfers over 100 district court judges

zACMM Pahuja has been transferred from Rouse Avenue district court to Karkardooma district court as Senior Civil Judge-Cum-Rent Controller.

The Delhi High Court has transferred over 100 sitting judges of the Delhi district courts, including Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja, who had been presiding over the criminal defamation case filed by former Union minister M J Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani.

The order by Registrar General Manoj Jain Wednesday listed the names of 168 judges who were transferred, and another 47 judicial officers who have been posted as Metropolitan Magistrates.

ACMM Pahuja has been transferred from Rouse Avenue district court to Karkardooma district court as Senior Civil Judge-Cum-Rent Controller.

In the defamation case, Ramani’s lawyers have completed their final arguments and Akbar’s lawyers are about to complete their rebuttal to the arguments.

Ramani had levelled allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment against Akbar, who sued her and resigned from the Union Council of Ministers in 2018.

