Delhi HC to not advance hearing of Lok Sabha deputy speaker election plea

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: December 3, 2021 3:04:41 am
Updated: December 3, 2021 3:04:41 am
The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to advance the date of hearing of a petition seeking immediate election for filling the post of the Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha.
The post has remained vacant for more than two years.
“Looking at the facts and circumstances of the case, we see no reason to entertain this CM [application for early hearing of writ petition]. On the next date of hearing, we will hear the parties to this litigation,” said the division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd