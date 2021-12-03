Delhi HC to not advance hearing of Lok Sabha deputy speaker election plea

scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 02, 2021
🔴 The post has remained vacant for more than two years.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: December 3, 2021 3:04:41 am
Delhi High Court (File)

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to advance the date of hearing of a petition seeking immediate election for filling the post of the Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha.

“Looking at the facts and circumstances of the case, we see no reason to entertain this CM [application for early hearing of writ petition]. On the next date of hearing, we will hear the parties to this litigation,” said the division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh.

