Delhi HC to hear plea on Mukherjee Nagar clash between policemen and tempo driver

Video clips of the incident, which are viral on social media, showed the tempo driver chasing policemen with a sword in his hand. Another video caught policemen thrashing him with batons.

A video grab of Sunday’s incident.

In the case of alleged police assault on a tempo driver and his son in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a PIL. A bench of Justices Jayant Nath and Najmi Waziri said that it will hear the matter on Wednesday afternoon.

Petitioners claimed the duo were brutally assaulted by police and sought calling of records, including medical reports, of the case.

The case pertains to a brawl between police officers and a tempo driver on Sunday. The incident reportedly took place after the driver's vehicle collided with a police van.

The police had registered cross cases over the incident and three policemen, including two assistant subinspectors, were handed suspension for “unprofessional conduct”.

When Shalimar Bagh ACP KG Tyagi went there to inform them about the suspension of the three police personnel, he was allegedly beaten up by protesters at Mukherjee Nagar on Sunday evening.

Members of Sikh community protest at Mukherjee Nagar PS after a Gramin Seva driver was allegedly assaulted by Delhi Police officials on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

The incident had taken a political turn with Shiromani Akali Dal MLA from Rajouri Garden Manjinder Singh Sirsa protesting outside the Mukherjee Nagar police station until late on Sunday. He demanded that the policemen involved should be sacked as they insulted the man by attacking his turban.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also demanded strict action against the guilty and impartial investigation into the incident.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, meanwhile, condemned the Delhi Police over the incident and sought intervention from the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

