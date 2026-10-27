Delhi HC to hear plea seeking protection of Race Course Masjid from demolition

The Delhi High Court will on Tuesday hear a petition seeking protection of the Race Course Masjid, apprehending its demolition.

The plea was moved after the court on October 15 dismissed a plea by the imam of the masjid that sought restoration of electricity and water connections, cut off on October 7.

The latest plea by a worshipper at the masjid, Syed Ahmed Saud, has sought protection of the masjid against demolition, removal of obstructions to ingress and egress, and redressal of alleged inaction of the Delhi Waqf Board. It is expected to be heard by Justice Anish Dayal.

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The utilities at the masjid, a Waqf-notified Grade-II heritage structure situated beside the Delhi Race Club and adjoining Delhi Golf Club, were disconnected on October 7.