Delhi HC to hear only urgent matters from March 16

After the Supreme Court, the Delhi High Court too Friday decided to hear only urgent matters from March 16 as the country battles coronavirus.

The High Court has decided to not insist on personal appearance of parties unless it is indispensable.

The HC has decided to make sanitisers available for visitors and staff, “particularly those manning windows where there is constant public dealing”.

A separate advisory for regulating entry of litigants in all district courts has also been issued, which states that courts should not insist on presence of parties unless it is unavoidable.

“Non-touch thermal scanners may be procured… and video conferencing be put to optimum use for recording of evidence,” said the advisory.

As per the advisory, “the present situation persists, no adverse/default orders be passed in matters where parties are found to be absent”.

