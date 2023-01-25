Delhi HC to decide if films inspired by true events can be injuncted at all

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response from the makers of film Faraaz while taking up a plea moved by the mothers of two girls who died in the 2016 Dhaka terror attack at a cafe, which sought stay on the film’s release.

A division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh asked the counsel for the mothers to establish in law that the release of the film is violating their privacy, which needs to be protected, and “whether films inspired by true events can be injuncted at all”.

“You have to inform us what is your right in law to seek injunction on release of the film. You’ll have to be more direct. If we don’t injunct, the appeal and the suit itself becomes infructuous,” the court told senior advocate Akhil Sibal, who represents the mothers.

The court also said an order of injunction for a commercial film cannot be passed lightly.

Granting time to the makers to file their response to the application seeking stay on the release of the film, the HC listed the matter on February 1.