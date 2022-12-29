Ahead of Prabhas episode, Telugu talk show protected from copyright and broadcast infringement by Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted an interim order restraining 92 rogue websites from streaming and broadcasting through the internet two seasons of the Telugu talk show series ‘Unstoppable’ in a copyright lawsuit by OTT platform AHA.

A single judge bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva granted the ‘ad interim ex parte’ injunction not only against the said websites but also against any other unidentified third party (“John Does”) after the Telugu and Tamil-language content OTT platform claimed a restraint on the illegal and unauthorised dissemination of its alleged original content – ‘Unstoppable’.

For the plaintiff, Arha Media and Broadcasting Pvt Ltd, advocate Pravin Anand submitted that his client is in the business of procurement, development, distribution and broadcasting as well as rebroadcasting of entertainment programmes, including talk show series, through its OTT platform ‘AHA’ in India as well as abroad.

Anand argued that on December 30, the fifth episode of Season 2 is set to feature Indian actor Prabhas Raju, and due to his massive popularity, the company apprehends “large scale piracy of the said episode”. It was submitted that in order to safeguard its rights and the huge commercial investment made by it in the ‘Unstoppable’ talk show series, the company had moved the high court.

The media company claimed to be “sole and exclusive” owner of the intellectual property rights in ‘Unstoppable’, including the copyright, and has exclusive “broadcast reproduction rights” in respect of the broadcast of the said talk-show series on AHA.

Anand submitted that any “unauthorized reproduction, or communication to the public”, of any episodes of the series through “broadcast or re-broadcast”, amounts to not only an infringement of the company’s existing copyright but also an infringement of its exclusive broadcast reproduction rights in the said series.

It was contended by the media company that most of the parties that are infringing its rights are doing so “clandestinely and surreptitiously” without disclosing their names, addresses and other details. “That for this reason, due to the difficulty in identifying the various infringers, the plaintiff (Arha Media) is at this stage joining such infringers as John Doe parties in the present suit,” the order records.

Advertisement

Also Read | Delhi Police arrest man who posed as health ministry official, cheated people by forging Covid vaccine work orders

In view of the submissions, the high court held, “Considering the investment which the plaintiff is alleged to have made in the talk-show series, any illegal broadcasting would severely affect the monetary interest of the plaintiff and also diminish the value of the plaintiff’s talk-show series. In view of the above, I am satisfied that plaintiff has been able to make out a strong prima facie in its favour for grant of an ex-parte ad-interim injunction, in the nature of a dynamic injunction. The balance of convenience also lies in favour of the plaintiff and in case an ex-parte ad-interim dynamic injunction is not granted, plaintiff shall suffer irreparable loss and injury.”

The protection was granted not only to the two seasons of the show but was also extended to other future seasons as well as all future works derived from the said web series – including any future formats for exhibiting on the Metaverse”.

The high court also ordered the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to direct the internet service providers (ISPs) registered with them to pull down all infringing website links – 285 for Season 1 and 64 for Season 2, provided by the company.

Advertisement

The DoT and the MeitY were also ordered to direct the various ISPs and telecom service providers registered with them to immediately block access to the 92 rogue websites, which were allegedly hosting the infringing content. The DoT and MeitY were further directed to ask the ISPs to provide complete details of the said rogue websites to the media company so that they can be impleaded as parties in the company’s lawsuit. Issuing summons to the defendant websites, the high court listed the matter on January 17, 2023, before the roster bench.