Delhi HC tells restaurant owner to fund food for orphanages

In an unusual order, the Delhi High Court Tuesday directed a restaurant owner to use the Rs 20 lakh fine, imposed on his eatery for violating the trademark of French luxury fashion goods manufacturer Hermes, to provide mid-day meals and sanitary napkins to the city’s orphanages and foster care homes.

Justice Najmi Waziri, who had recently called for a tree plantation drive in Delhi’s South Ridge forest area by the 2G case respondents, directed the restaurant chain owner, Riyaaz Nasruddin Amlani, to provide mid-day meals at five orphanages and 10 foster care homes for the next two years, and supply sanitary napkins for one year.

Justice Waziri also directed Amlani’s company to install a commercial grade water purifier at the 150-year-old orphanage, Bachhiyon ka Ghar, within two weeks.