Delhi HC tells police to protect inter-faith couple

THE Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered the Delhi Police to provide protection to the Sarai Kale Khan couple who are facing threats from the woman’s family after their inter-faith marriage.

Violence had erupted last week at Southeast Delhi’s Harijan Basti in connection with the marriage.

The court also asked police to file a status report about the FIR registered regarding the incident and listed the case for further hearing on April 6.

According to the petition, the woman’s family, who belong to the Muslim community, attacked the man from the Valmiki community, his family members and neighbours on March 20. The couple had married on March 17 as per Hindu rituals after the 19-year-old converted to Hinduism.

After the violence, police registered a case at Sunlight Police Station on March 21 and arrested four people including the relatives of the woman.

It told the court on Tuesday that provisions of SC/ST Act have been invoked in connection with the case.