Delhi HC tells Aapki Apni Party not to use torch symbol for polls

In a relief to the Aam Aadmi Party, the Delhi High Court Thursday directed the Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) to not use the symbol of ‘battery torch with rays of light on top’ either on its banners or during campaigning.

In its plea before Justice Yogesh Khanna, AAP, through senior counsel Arun Kathpalia and advocate R Arunadhri Iyer, claimed the Election Commission of India failed to appreciate that the torch is deceptively similar to their broom symbol and is likely to confuse voters.

The judge, in his interim direction, directed the respondent (Aapki Apni Party) to not use ‘battery torch with rays of light on top’ for publicity.

It also sought the EC’s stand on AAP’s plea that the registration of ‘Aapki Apni Party’ be cancelled as its abbreviation would be similar to AAP’s, which would confuse voters. To which the poll panel informed the court they register political parties by their full names, not by abbreviations.

The HC listed the matter for further hearing on February 22, when the poll panel and ‘Aapki Apni Party’ will place their stand.