File better affidavit to show Swamy’s security concerns addressed: Delhi HC to Centre

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Centre to file a “better and comprehensive affidavit” to show that it will ensure adequate security to former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy at his private residence in the national capital.

The Centre’s counsel informed a single-judge bench of Justice Yashwant Varma that the government had filed an affidavit of compliance stating that a “joint security review” had been conducted and that the “day he moves to his private residence the entire security set up will also be moved along with him”.

Senior advocate Jayant Mehta, appearing for the BJP leader, submitted that till date no steps had been taken despite the assurance given by the Centre on September 14.

Mehta said that “not one [piece of] infrastructure has been moved” to Swamy’s residence including “sentry gates”. He said that facilities for security personnel to take rest had to be there.

The central counsel submitted that if there was space at the private residence, infrastructure for the personnel would be created. “But if there is no space, what we do is we post six guards whom we keep rotating. To put this set-up in a colony may not be possible. Whatever his entitlement, he will get,” he said.

The counsel said that the Centre would put up tents for the guards at Swamy’s residence. The court asked when the government would do all of this and said that the movement of security set-up could not be simultaneous with Swamy’s move to the residence.

When the Centre’s counsel submitted that the guards would be rotated, the court asked him how the security personnel would rest, stand or sit. The counsel then said the government would submit the details in an affidavit.

Advertisement

Mehta submitted that despite repeated requests, the first time a visit was conducted at the residence was on October 27. “They got my application then they visited,” he said.

The court thereafter directed the Centre to file a better and comprehensive affidavit and listed the matter for hearing on November 3.

Swamy moved the court claiming that the central government had failed to ensure security arrangements at his private residence, after the court directed him on September 14 to vacate in six weeks the government accommodation, in the Lutyen’s Bungalow zone, he was allotted in 2016.

Advertisement

The court, however, said that authorities should “ensure that adequate arrangements are made in the residential premises which the petitioner shall now occupy so that his security is safeguarded”.