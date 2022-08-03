scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Delhi HC suspends Om Prakash Chautala’s sentence in disproportionate assets case

The order passed on Monday was sent on Wednesday to Tihar Jail, where the former Haryana chief minister is lodged.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 7:46:39 pm
Chautala was never released from jail because of a sentence awarded in another case, the court said in its order.

The Delhi High Court has suspended former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala’s four-year sentence during the pendency of his appeal against his conviction in a disproportionate assets case and ordered his release subject to the payment of a Rs 50-lakh fine imposed by a lower court.

“Considering the age of the appellant being 88 years and that in any case, admittedly, he has spent about one year and six months in custody as per nominal roll dated 21.07.2022 and further that in any case he remained in custody even after his bail bonds were accepted in the present matter … the sentence of appellant/applicant is suspended,” said Justice Yogesh Khanna in his order on Monday.

The order was sent to the Tihar Jail, where he is lodged, on Wednesday for immediate compliance.

Justice Khanna further said the Indian National Lok Dal leader should not go abroad except with the trial court’s permission. On May 27, a Delhi court sentenced Chautala to four years’ rigorous imprisonment for having acquired assets to the tune of Rs 2.81 crore beyond his known sources of income. The high court last month issued a notice to the CBI on Chautala’s application for suspending the sentence during the pendency of the appeal.

Chautala’s counsel argued before the high court that he had already undergone more than four years’ incarceration in the case. Though he was granted bail in the case and furnished the bail bonds, Chautala was never released from jail because of a sentence awarded in another case, the court said in its order.

On May 21, the trial court convicted Chautala for offences under section 13(1)(e), read with section 13(2), of the Prevention of Corruption Act, saying that he acquired disproportionate assets to the tune of 103 per cent of his known sources of income. While ordering the confiscation of his four properties in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula, the lower court also imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on him. “[The] accused has failed to satisfactorily account for such disproportionality by proving his source of income or means by way of which he acquired assets during the check period,” special judge Vikas Dhull had said.

The CBI registered the case in 2005 and filed a chargesheet on March 26, 2010, accusing him of amassing assets disproportionate to his legitimate income between 1993 and 2006. Chautala, as an MLA and chief minister from July 24, 1999 to March 5, 2005, allegedly accumulated disproportionate assets in his name and in the names of his family members.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 07:46:39 pm

