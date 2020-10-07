Delhi HC suspends life term of murder convict, asks her to do social service

The Delhi High Court Tuesday suspended the life sentence of a woman, who was convicted in 2018 for murdering her stepson. (File)

THE DELHI High Court Tuesday suspended the life sentence of a woman, who was convicted in 2018 for murdering her stepson, on the condition that she will undertake social service during the period of her bail. The court also took note of the fact that her seven-year-old son was suffering due to the loss of care and company of his mother.

The court has asked the woman to serve pro-bono at Pahal, an NGO based in Delhi, and undertake the tasks assigned to her keeping in view her education and other qualifications. While the court left it to the NGO on any honorarium to be paid to her, it has asked the organisation’s general secretary to send a report with regard to her work to the investigating officer on a quarterly basis.

“In case it is found that the appellant is not willing to perform the pro-bono work of ‘Pahal’, it shall be open to the state to move an application for cancellation of bail granted to the appellant,” the court said.

It also asked her to keep her mobile phone in working condition all the time and mark her attendance telephonically as well as by sharing location via phone before the IO once a month.

The woman has been in custody for around four years and three months.

The court in the order noted, “While on the one hand, the appellant has been found to be guilty of serious and heinous crime of committing murder of her own minor stepson, on the other hand, the son of the appellant…is suffering due to the loss of care and company of his mother. The family of the appellant is poor and the father of the child is working as a rickshaw puller and has to work throughout the day to make both ends meet.”

