Delhi HC suspends AAP MLA Som Dutt’s jail term

The Delhi High Court Monday suspended the six-month jail term awarded to AAP MLA Som Dutt by a trial court, for assaulting a man with a baseball bat during campaigning for the 2015 Assembly polls, and granted him bail.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait ordered his release on bail after his appeal against a magisterial court’s order convicting and sentencing him was dismissed by the special judge.“Keeping in view the fact that the petitioner is sentenced for six months… and is in jail since September 12, 2019, the sentence awarded by the trial court is suspended and the petitioner be released on bail…,” the judge said and fixed the matter for October 30.

Senior counsel Vikas Pahwa, advocates R Arunadhri Iyer and Mohammed Irshad, appearing for the AAP MLA, contended that the case against the legislator is “false” and there are “discrepancies” in the medical record of the man who claimed he was assaulted by the MLA.