Delhi HC summons MCD chief for making visually impaired man ‘run pillar to post’ for vendor card for eight years

Visually impaired Bharat Bhushan (50) has been knocking on the Delhi High Court’s doors since 2018 for a simple Certificate of Vending (CoV) from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) that would legitimize his fruit stall at the Sultanpuri bus stand in Northwest Rohini.

However despite repeated court interventions, Bhushan still hasn’t received his CoV. Without it, he cannot get an electricity connection, and his dream of a permanent stall remains out of reach, leaving him to run a mobile vend.

Against this backdrop, HC has summoned MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar for making the fruit vendor run from “pillar to post” for eight years by not issuing him a CoV. Taking strong exception to MCD’s “shocking state of affairs”, the court observed “MCD appears to be working in the most dysfunctional manner.”

A division bench of Justices Prathiba Singh and Madhu Jain was hearing an application filed by Bhushan, who is 100% visually impaired, seeking CoV, a certificate issued by the town vending committee (TVC) to street vendors that entitles them to space and facilities for vending under municipal laws.

TVC, which comprises representatives of street vendors, works alongside MCD to regulate street vending in the Capital. Meanwhile, the court had earlier directed MCD to consider Bhushan’s case for issuance of the CoV. In April 2023, the court ordered a survey of vendors to be completed within a maximum of 24 weeks. However, the survey remains incomplete to date, owing to which no CoV can be issued to any vendor.

Noting that the incomplete survey has left persons like Bhushan to “continue to be harassed”, the bench, in an order dated March 12 made public on March 17, said it was “shocking” how the MCD “continues to deal with this issue in a callous manner.”

“There are no timelines given by the MCD as to when the survey is to be completed. The MCD appears to be working in the most dysfunctional manner,” the court said, adding in its March 12 order: “Under these circumstances, the Court has no option but to direct the Commissioner, MCD to remain physically present in the Court at 10:30 am on the next date of hearing.” The matter will next be heard on April 9.

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HC also directed Bhushan’s stall “shall not be hampered or obstructed in any manner by the MCD or the Delhi Police”, and ordered MCD to pay him Rs 20,000 within a week towards expenses he has had to repeatedly bear. This is in addition to Rs 10,000 the court had earlier directed MCD to pay.

In January 2023, the TVC agreed to allow Bhushan to vend at the site without a CoV, on the condition that he would not erect any permanent structure, cause encroachment of the Right of Way (RoW), or obstruct pedestrian and traffic movement.

In April 2023, the HC directed the MCD to convene a meeting of the TVC to initiate a survey in accordance with its statutory obligations under Section 3(1) of the Street Vendors Act, within eight weeks and no later than 24 weeks, to identify persons eligible for CoVs. Although Bhushan participated in the survey conducted last August, he hasn’t been CoV to date.

Last month, the court noted that Bhushan “has been in litigation with the MCD for several years now and despite repeated orders of this Court, both in writ jurisdiction as well as in the contempt jurisdiction, the MCD has not issued the CoV” to him. The HC had then subsequently directed MCD to explain the reasons behind the non-issuance.

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The court had then recorded in its February order, “The Petitioner, who is a 100% visually disabled person, has been made to run from pillar to post by the MCD.”