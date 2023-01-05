scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Delhi HC stays proceedings in Manish Sisodia’s 2019 defamation case against BJP leaders

The Delhi deputy chief minister had moved the trial court against BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Hans Raj Hans and Pravesh Verma; MLAs Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Vijender Gupta; and spokesperson Harish Khurana for allegedly making corruption charges against him in relation to government school classrooms.

Manish Sisodia, AAP leader Manish Sisodia, Delhi Public Works Department, delhi infra projects, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairsDelhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File)
Listen to this article
Delhi HC stays proceedings in Manish Sisodia’s 2019 defamation case against BJP leaders
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Delhi High Court on Thursday stayed the trial court proceedings against BJP leaders Hans Raj Hans and Manjinder Singh Sirsa in a criminal defamation case lodged by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

While issuing a notice to Sisodia on pleas moved by both Hans and Sirsa, a single-judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said, “In the meantime, proceedings be stayed qua the present petitioners”. It was submitted that the matter before the trial court is listed for Friday for “framing of issues”. The high court thereafter listed the main pleas as well as the interim applications seeking a stay on the proceedings for hearing on March 10.

The BJP leaders have challenged a November 28, 2019, summoning order issued by an additional chief metropolitan magistrate. Hans was summoned for offences under Section 500 (defamation) and 34 (common intention) and Sirsa for the offence under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

The counsel appearing for the BJP leaders—senior advocate Kirti Uppal for Hans and advocate Pawan Narang for Sirsa—argued that one of the summoned people, BJP MLA Vijender Gupta, had moved the Supreme Court against the summoning order and that the apex court on October 17, 2022, set aside the order with respect to Gupta.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...
Also Read |Sultanpuri hit-and-run case: Two more men were involved, say Delhi Police

Uppal also informed the court that a plea filed by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was dismissed by the Supreme Court. It was on the interplay of Section 199(2) and 199(6) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which provides a special procedure with regard to the initiation of prosecution for defamation committed against constitutional functionaries and public servants.

The leaders submitted that they had moved an application for discharge before the additional chief metropolitan magistrate. However, it was dismissed by the trial court on December 23, 2022.

Also Read |BJP’s Delhi unit bracing for organisational shake-up, decision regarding appointments likely after Jan 14

“It has been submitted that qua one of the summoned persons (Gupta), the Supreme Court returned a finding that his tweet does not amount to defamation and therefore the case of the petitioners also needs deliberation and re-examination,” the court said.

Advertisement

Sisodia moved the trial court in 2019 against BJP leaders—members of Parliament Tiwari, Hans and Pravesh Verma; MLAs Sirsa and Gupta; and spokesperson Harish Khurana—for allegedly making corruption charges against him in relation to government school classrooms.

More from Delhi

The AAP leader stated that all the allegations made by the BJP leaders jointly and individually were false, defamatory and derogatory with an intention to damage his reputation and goodwill.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 14:38 IST
Next Story

‘The Case-Book of Sherlock Holmes’ enters public domain; here’s what it means

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close