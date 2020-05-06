Delhi HC stays govt order sealing 2 pvt schools

The Fee hike was similarly enhanced for the year 2019-2020 which was not permitted by the government. (File/Representational image) The Fee hike was similarly enhanced for the year 2019-2020 which was not permitted by the government. (File/Representational image)

The Delhi High Court Tuesday set aside the Delhi government’s order to seal two branches of the Apeejay Schools franchise for hiking their fees in an unauthorised manner, and ordered that the schools be de-sealed “forthwith”.

“Since no showcause notice or opportunity of hearing was given to the petitioner schools (Apeejay School at Saket and Sheikh Sarai) before sealing of their premises, the impugned action of sealing cannot be sustained,” said Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said.

Apeejay contended that action has been taken pursuant to directions issued on April 11 and 18. Their counsel submitted that the petitioner’s school has complied with all directions issued by the DoE. However, in so far as the fee hike is concerned, the same was enhanced for the year 2019-2020 which was not permitted by the government.

Justice Sachdeva said, “The DoE is permitted to issue a showcause notice to petitioners. Petitioners shall file a response to the notice in a week. DoE shall thereafter fix an appropriate date of hearing before competent authority i.e. the Directorate of Education or his nominee. DoE/his nominee shall pass a speaking order after the hearing in accordance with law.”

