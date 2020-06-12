Delhi HC stays FIR against Vinod Dua

Senior journalist Vinod Dua Senior journalist Vinod Dua

The Delhi High Court has stayed further investigation into the FIR registered against senior journalist Vinod Dua on a complaint by BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar, who accused Dua of creating ill-will over his comments against political parties and leaders. This comes a day after the trial court granted him anticipatory bail in connection with the FIR filed.

The June 10 interim order was passed by Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, while hearing Dua’s plea for quashing the FIR lodged against him on June 4 under IPC sections 290 (public nuisance), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes).

Dua has prayed for a probe into the registration of FIR by police, and compensation for violation of his fundamental rights.

Justice Bhambhani said, “…this court is of the prima-facie view that further investigation or proceedings pursuant to the FIR are likely to cause unwarranted and unjustified harassment to the petitioner.”

The HC has listed the matter for further hearing on July 23. It has also issued notice to police and the complainant, asking them to file counter affidavit/status report in three weeks.

