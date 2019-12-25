Delhi HC stays ban on liquor sale in city’s department stores

If the order was implemented, only liquor shops like the one above would have been able to sell alcohol. Department stores claim they cover 20% of beer markets across Delhi. If the order was implemented, only liquor shops like the one above would have been able to sell alcohol. Department stores claim they cover 20% of beer markets across Delhi.

The Delhi High Court Tuesday stayed the implementation of the Delhi government’s order banning department stores from selling beer and wine in the national capital, after it was argued by licence holders that the decision was in “contravention of the principles of natural justice”.

Justice Navin Chawla issued a notice to the Delhi government and its Department of Excise Entertainment and Luxury Tax, seeking their stand on the pleas by 15 department stores that have ‘L-12/L-12F’ licences to sell beer/imported foreign beer and wine within the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

Their licences are valid till March 31, 2020.

The authorities were directed to file their response by the next date of hearing, February 3.

Delhi government’s standing counsel Ramesh Singh, meanwhile, told the High Court that it was a policy decision and the court should not interfere with it.

The court was hearing the plea by M/s UDI Departmental Store and 14 others, who sought the quashing and setting aside of the December 19 order.

Senior counsel Maninder Singh and advocate Amit Saxena, on behalf of the 15 department stores, argued that the decision is nothing more than “a gross abuse of the process of law and is against the legislative intent as enshrined” under the Delhi Excise Act. By the December 19 order, L-12/L-12F licences of the petitioners were withdrawn forthwith by exercising the powers under Section 16(1) of the Delhi Excise Act 2009.

Challenging the same, the plea stated that the order is in contravention of the “principles of natural justice” and against the statute as laid down in Delhi Excise Act, 2009, and Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, as the authority had not stated any reason for withdrawing their licences with immediate effect without giving them an opportunity to be heard. The plea added that the order was passed without application of “judicial mind being non-speaking, arbitrary and unreasonable”.

The plea claimed that the licence holders will face a “huge financial loss” since the “festive season is around the corner and major sale of beer and wine used is recorded during this time of the year”.

The plea further added that following the order, owners of many department stores who had “taken the space on lease will suffer huge monetary losses since they had already deposited the high commercial rent till March 31, 2020”.

The plea stated that they have stocked their stores to the fullest. “However, after the operation and effect of this order, there will be a shortage in the sale of beer and wine, which will lead to its sale through illegal means,” it said, adding that the “Delhi government’s Excise department has failed to consider that we cover approximately 20% of the total beer markets across Delhi.”

