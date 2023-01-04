scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Delhi HC orders ‘status quo’ on DUSIB’s eviction action against shops in Khanpur market

Khanpur market owners association had challenged a public notice which alleged that the earmarked shops in Khanpur are "unauthorisedly constructed" on land belonging to DUSIB.

The matter is next listed on February 14. (File)

In a plea moved by the Khanpur market owners association seeking interim relief against eviction and demolition of shops, the Delhi High Court Monday ordered maintenance of the “status quo” with regard to the shops in possession of the members of the association.

A single judge bench of Justice Amit Mahajan issued notice to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) in the association’s plea challenging a December 27 public notice issued by the board directing that “belongings from the earmarked shops be removed within seven days from the date of notice”. The public notice alleged the earmarked shops in Khanpur are “unauthorisedly constructed” on land belonging to DUSIB.

The association argued its members have been in possession of the shops in question for more than 50 years. They submitted that DUSIB’s notice had been issued “without any opinion being formed by the appropriate Government” on the Social Impact Assessment (SIA) study, which is mandatory in terms of the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

Noting that DUSIB and other respondents had not appeared despite being served on advance notice, the high court ordered that till the next date of hearing, “the respondents are directed to maintain the status quo with regard to the shops in possession of the members of the petitioner association”. The matter is next listed on February 14.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 09:24 IST
