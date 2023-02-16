Delhi HC directs continuation of status quo on DDA’s demolition action in Mehrauli till February 23

The Delhi High Court Thursday continued the status quo on Delhi Development Authority’s demolition action in Mehrauli until February 23.

A single judge bench of Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora had on Tuesday directed each of the petitioners in a batch of over 15 pleas along with their respective counsels to meet with the Deputy Director of Land Management at the DDA’s office at 3:30 pm Wednesday for verification of their respective title deeds. The High Court further directed the authority to file a demarcation report by 12 noon Wednesday and had directed them to file their response in the matter.

During the course of the hearing Thursday, the DDA sought more time to file their response and the demarcation report, which was granted. The High Court thereafter directed the authority to file a response and the demarcation report by 12 noon, February 20. The High Court further directed the affected residents to file a copy of the site plan pertaining to their respective properties by 12 noon, February 18. The residents were also allowed to file their rejoinder to DDA’s response by February 22, directing status quo on the action till next Thursday.

The demolition began last week on February 10, at Mehrauli Archaeological Park in Ladha Sarai village; on Monday a drive was carried out in Mehrauli ward number 1, opposite Adham Khan’s tomb. The High Court in various pleas moved by affected residents on Friday, Tuesday and Wednesday directed status quo on the action.

In the last hearing, the High Court had asked the DDA as to why the demarcation report was not shared with the residents of the area, asking them to also supply a copy to the residents so that they can raise objections if any.

Justice Arora on Tuesday had also halted demolition action at Ghosiya Slum colony in Mehrauli Ward 8 after the Delhi Urban Improvement Shelter Board said that the slum is in their list of jhuggi jhopri clusters and is eligible for rehabilitation. On February 10, the counsel for the colony had previously relied on the Delhi Urban Slum and Rehabilitation and Location Policy, 2015 of DUSIB to argue that since the DDA is the land-owning agency, “it is obliged to rehabilitate the residents of slum colony prior to their eviction”.

The High Court on Tuesday sought the DDA’s response after the authority’s counsel submitted that since slums had been demolished in 2012 they are not eligible for rehabilitation. The High Court extended the status quo on the demolition drive for 400 jhuggis in the slum colony till February 17, while listing the matter for hearing on the said date.

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday had ordered the DDA to stop its demolition drive at Mehrauli and its adjacent Ladha Sarai village till further instructions, The Indian Express had reported.

According to the L-G House officials, the decision was taken after a delegation of residents from these villages called upon Saxena at Raj Niwas seeking relief citing anomalies in the demarcation of land in these areas by the Delhi government in 2021.