Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Delhi HC slaps Rs 25,000 cost on a woman for seeking to implead Elon Musk

A single judge bench of Justice Yashwant Varma dismissed the application calling it “thoroughly misconceived”.

The application states that Musk has a “very different stand on free speech” that “as long as speech does not violate the law of the country in question, the same should not be curtailed by the platform”. The application relied on Musk’s tweets to assert this point. (File)

The Delhi high court Friday dismissed an application “with cost” seeking to implead Twitter CEO Elon Musk in connection with the suspension of a user’s account by the platform.

A single judge bench of Justice Yashwant Varma dismissed the application calling it “thoroughly misconceived”.

The application states that Musk has a “very different stand on free speech” that “as long as speech does not violate the law of the country in question, the same should not be curtailed by the platform”. The application relied on Musk’s tweets to assert this point.

Also Read |After Elon Musk takeover, India says it expects Twitter to comply with local rules

When the matter was called, the court asked Raghav Awasthi, counsel appearing for the user, whether he was serious about prosecuting the matter. Awasthi said that his instructions were to press for the impleadment application.

Pursuant to this, the high court held that the application was “thoroughly misconceived”. The court observed “corporate entity (Twitter) already stood represented”. The high court thereafter imposed a cost of Rs 25,000.

The application moved through advocate Mukesh Sharma was filed in a plea by a woman who claimed that she used her account to post educational content on literature, women’s rights, Indic culture, non-violence, equality, politics and history. The woman also alleged that her account was suspended without giving her a notice.

The Union government in its response to the woman’s plea had said that if some portion or few contents are unlawful then the platform may take proportionate action of removing such alleged information alone and not completely suspend the user account.

The Centre stated that the platforms must respect the fundamental rights of the citizens and should not take down the account itself or completely suspend the user account in all cases.

They had stated that the suspension of the user’s account “should be a last resort and the platform may at all times endeavour to guard the users’ fundamental rights by following the principles of natural justice and afford reasonable time and opportunity” to the user to explain their stand.

The main plea has been listed on December 19.

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 05:02:47 pm
