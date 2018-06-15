Delhi HC slaps fine on AIIMS for not letting boy take exam over Aadhaar

AIIMS has formed a panel to probe the incident, which took place in February. AIIMS has formed a panel to probe the incident, which took place in February.

The Delhi High Court Thursday slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on AIIMS for not letting a 17-year-old MBBS aspirant write the institute entrance examination on May 26 since the “QR code of his Aadhaar Card did not get scanned”.

The court order came on Abhimanyu Bishnoi’s plea who was not allowed to take the examination since the staff carrying out verification at a centre in Kalaburagi in Karnataka was unable to scan the Quick Response (QR) code of his Aadhaar card.

According to the boy’s family, the official at the exam centre did not permit Abhimanyu to sit for the exam even though he produced alternate IDs — including his Defence Dependent Card (Indian Air Force).

Abhimanyu’s brother Arvind told The Indian Express: “My brother travelled 60 km and reached the exam centre an hour early. When the gates opened, he was denied entry since the Aadhaar Card’s QR code did not get scanned on the machine. He was asked to get a printout of the Aadhaar Card but was still not allowed. When he asked the official present to let him speak to an AIIMS official, he was informed that without QR code scanning, he will not be allowed in. He cried and this incident caused undue stress.”

The case came up for hearing before a vacation bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh, who observed that “the callous attitude and lack of coordination in conducting the exam had led to a student being deprived of his right. In view of the harassment and frustration caused to the petitioner, AIIMS is directed to pay costs of Rs 50,000 to the petitioner”.

Bishnoi was told that his Aadhaar card was not genuine. However, the court was informed by UIDAI, which filed a counter affidavit, that “it was the petitioner’s original Aadhaar card”. It was later established that this method of verification had not been uniformly applied and that several centres had, in fact, granted admission to candidates after physical verification of documents.

