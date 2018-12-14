Delhi HC slams senior AI pilot: Not worthy of operating flights

“Sometimes, over-confidence kills you,” said the Delhi High Court Thursday, while pulling up Air India’s former director (operations) Arvind Kathpalia. The senior pilot has been accused of violating aircraft rules, including evasion of pre-flight breath analyser test. While ordering his presence in person on December 20, the next date of hearing, the court remarked: “People like him are not worth being permitted to operate flights.”

Advertising

The court was hearing Kathpalia’s plea for anticipatory bail, which he moved apprehending arrest in connection with a case of tampering with evidence, criminal conspiracy and intimidating a doctor working with the airline in January 2017. The case was registered against Kathpalia on a trial court’s directions, which had already rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

Last month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended Kathpalia’s licence for three years after he failed a pre-flight alcohol test — his second violation of alcohol test rules.

According to police, Kathpalia operated a flight from New Delhi to Bengaluru without undergoing the mandatory pre-flight breath analyser test on January 19, 2017. At Bengaluru as well, he refused to undergo a similar test, police alleged. Later, on his arrival in New Delhi, he allegedly went to the pre-flight medical examination room and made a false entry in the pre-flight breath analyser examination register for the flight he had operated. Police also opposed his anticipatory bail plea saying it was not a normal case of forgery as the consequences were grave, adding that he had also threatened the doctor on duty.

Advertising

Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta and advocate Rajiv Mohan, appearing for Kathpalia, said it was not a case of forgery and termed it a mistake. They said he had already been punished for the lapse by the DGCA, which suspended his licence for three months in 2017.

But Justice Mukta Gupta said that Kathpalia’s action of not undergoing breath analyser test before boarding the flight (in 2017) cannot be called a mistake, as it risked the lives of many. “You (Kathpalia’s counsel) must get this person (to) acknowledge the fact that he is not worth operating flights. It is to make him understand that he is not above the law,” the court added.

The counsel also claimed that the Indian Pilots Commercial Association made a false complaint against Kathpalia, adding that his career of over 30 years has been impacted.

Kathpalia was removed as the director of operations of Air India in November after failing to clear the pre-flight alcohol test, with the government citing “serious nature of the transgression and (his) failure to course correct”.

Under Rule 24 of the Aircraft Rules, crew members are prohibited from consuming any alcoholic drink 12 hours prior to commencement of a flight. It is mandatory for them to undergo a breath analyser test both before and after operating a flight.