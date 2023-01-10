scorecardresearch
Very very shocking: Delhi HC expresses shock at land records ‘missing’ from sub-registrar’s office

Justice Prathiba Singh said, “This is very very shocking. I may direct a CBI enquiry. It is not possible that a truckload of documents from the sub-registrar's office can go missing like this.”

Justice Pratibha Singh observed that the issue cannot be treated in a cavalier manner as it proves that the documents were not kept in safe custody. (File)
Very very shocking: Delhi HC expresses shock at land records 'missing' from sub-registrar's office
Expressing concern at the volume of documents and land records that allegedly went missing from the sub-registrar’s office in the national capital, the Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the physical presence of Inspector General (IG) Registration, Department of Revenue (Delhi government), in the court.

Justice Prathiba Singh said, “This is very very shocking. I may direct a CBI enquiry. It is not possible that a truckload of documents from the sub-registrar’s office can go missing like this.” She observed that the issue cannot be treated in a cavalier manner as it proves that the documents were not kept in safe custody.

Justice Singh thereafter observed, “I want a complete list of all sub-registrars and other officials deputed in the office of sub-registrar 3, District Central since January 1, 2005. The status of police investigation and FIR registered be also placed on record.” The matter is next listed on February 8.

The HC further directed the IG to physically remain present on the next date of the hearing. The court also directed Principal Secretary (Revenue) to join the proceedings virtually.

Also Read |Uphaar cinema fire: Delhi HC seeks Delhi Police, victims’ association’s responses on Gopal Ansal’s passport renewal plea

The High Court was hearing a plea moved by Monk Estates Private Limited, claiming that in 1994, it registered six sale deeds for agricultural land. It was argued that mutations were carried out in favour of the company in February 1995, after which it obtained the original sale deeds.

It was argued that in 2013, the company lost the registration documents and sought certified copies of the same from the office of the sub-registrar after depositing the requisite charges. In December 2013, the office of the sub-registrar told the company that they did not have the documents. The company then approached the Department of Delhi Archives, which also denied having the said copies.

It was argued that in September 2021, the company filed a Right to Information (RTI) application that revealed that the documents were not available. Subsequently, in May 2019, an FIR was registered.

Perusing the plea, the HC observed that the facts showed that the officials at the sub-registrar’s office had knowledge that these documents had gone missing but chose to report it to the police 14 years later.

“Considering that these documents could be misused for sale and purchase transactions, also raised serious concerns about the credibility and integrity of preservation of land records related to citizens itself. Despite having knowledge of all the facts, none of the authorities appears to be taking any action in this regard,” the court said.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 19:11 IST
