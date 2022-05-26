Delhi HC allows Sharjeel Imam to approach trial court for bail in sedition case

The Delhi High Court Thursday asked JNU research student Sharjeel Imam to first approach the trial court to seek interim bail in the sedition case registered by Crime Branch in 2020 in connection with the speeches delivered by him at Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University.

Sharjeel Imam had moved an application before the High Court citing the recent Supreme Court order on Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Hearing a challenge against the provision, the apex court on May 11 stayed the pending trials, appeals, and proceedings under Section 124A. He was arrested in Bihar in January 2020.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad raised before a division bench headed by Justice Mukta Gupta a preliminary objection against the maintainability of Imam’s application and submitted that the accused would have to first approach the special court under the NIA Act. Advocate Tanveer Ahmad Mir, representing Imam, sought the court’s permission to withdraw the application and move a trial court for relief.

Allowing Imam to withdraw the application, the division bench granted him liberty to approach the trial court for interim bail. The appeal for regular bail will continue to remain pending before the Delhi High Court and will be heard next in August.