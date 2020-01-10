Delhi HC rejects plea seeking removal of police barricades from Shaheen Bagh protest area

Women protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Shaheen Bagh. (Express File photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Women protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Shaheen Bagh. (Express File photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition seeking removal of police barricades from New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area, where anti-CAA-NRC protests are underway, as it is causing traffic congestion on the DND flyover, ANI has reported. The petition also sought shifting of protesters elsewhere.

For more than 25 days now, women residents of Shaheen Bagh have been staging a sit-in on Kalindi Kunj Road to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens. The protest continues day in and day out and attracts a huge crowd every day.

Amid speculations of the protest being called off that started making rounds on January 2, the women had stated that they would go on with their protest despite “rumours”.

