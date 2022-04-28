Delhi HC seeks status report on CCTV cameras at police stations

The Delhi High Court Thursday asked the Delhi Police to file a status report with respect to CCTV cameras installed at police stations and also apprise it of the time period for which their footage is preserved.

The court was hearing a petition seeking directions for ensuring that CCTV cameras installed in all police stations of Delhi function properly, and their footage is stored at least for one year or 18 months. The petition also seeks disciplinary proceedings against DCP Rohini and SHO North Rohini police station for allegedly delaying and failing to comply with a trial court order for preservation of CCTV footage of the police station.

The petition was filed in court by industrialist Chandril Dabas. In it, he stated that on June 1, 2021, he was going to his factory in Bawana Industrial Area when he was stopped by police for production of an e-pass. Since Dabas, who was on his way to collect the required documents for registration, could not produce the e-pass, he was allegedly taken to the North Rohini police station where he was allegedly harassed and forced to sign some papers.

According to the petition, Dabas then moved the magistrate court for preservation of CCTV footage of police stations. The police, in its reply, said CCTV footage could not be preserved as the backup is only for 18 days, and the camera covering the open area of police stations was not working since May 21, 2021. An FIR stood registered against Dabas, police added.

Terming the FIR against him an afterthought and harassment, Dabas in the plea before the court said, “The very purpose and object of CCTV cameras in police stations will be defeated if footage automatically (gets) erased within 18 days”.