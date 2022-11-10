scorecardresearch
Delhi HC seeks response on fee waiver to Covid orphans

More from Delhi

A single judge bench of Justice Yashwant Varma observed that presently circulars of May 13 and June 7 don’t specifically deal with waiver of fees for such children till they reach Class XII. The HC directed Centre, L-G and Delhi government to file replies in four weeks.  The Delhi government in its circular of May 13, directed heads of government, government-aided and recognised unaided private schools to ensure “students who have lost either or both parents due to Covid or other reason, are allowed to continue studies”. In the June 7 circular , it directed deputy directors of education to take action in accordance with orders by the SC.

