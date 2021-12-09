Delhi HC seeks permanent solution to UNHCR protest issue

The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked the Delhi Police to provide a time frame within which three protestors outside the office of the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR) will be removed. The court also asked the police to inform it about the steps proposed to be taken to avoid “such problems” in future.

“What do you propose to do? Till the UNHCR is there, will you continue permitting? Every time somebody will come to court and say ‘please remove them’?” Justice Rekha Palli asked the police during the hearing of a petition filed by Vasant Vihar Welfare Association for removal of the protestors.

The court on Wednesday was told by police that only three protestors are present there currently. The counsel representing the residents requested the court to pass an order to ensure such activity does not take place in the future.

Observing that even the three protesters cannot be permitted to sit there, the court said that the police had to come up with a solution. “Tomorrow something else may happen in the world and again this will happen. we have to maintain the law and order in our country or somebody else will come?” said the court.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the residents association seeking a permanent solution to the issue of the people, mainly foreigners, gathering outside the UNHCR office. It has been argued that a protest can take place only at designated sites in the national capital. In August, Afghan nationals had gathered outside the UNHCR office in large numbers.