HC seeks latest status report on Northeast Delhi riot cases

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the Delhi Police to file the latest status report containing details of all cases registered in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots and steps taken for their investigation.

The division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said it will hear on January 28 the petitions connected to the 2020 violence including those seeking an independent SIT probe into the episode and action against political leaders who allegedly gave hate speeches prior to it.



The court passed the order after one of the petitioners said the police report does not disclose the requisite information and an updated status report needs to be filed in the matter. It was also urged before the court that a date should be given for hearing cases that have remained pending since 2020.

The Delhi Police in a status report told the court that a total of 758 cases were registered and 695 are being investigated by the Northeast Delhi district police. As many as 62 cases were transferred to the Crime Branch and three dedicated SITs have been set up to probe them, said police, adding that one of the cases alleging a larger conspiracy is being investigated by the Special Cell.

Regarding the status of the cases, police said as of October 4, chargesheets have been filed in 361 cases and charges have been framed by the trial courts in 67. Four cases have also been quashed by the High Court and the accused in two cases have been discharged. An acquittal also has taken place. Charges are yet to be framed in 287 cases, as per the status report.

Police claimed that all FIRs have been or are being “investigated promptly, diligently and in accordance with law by the Delhi Police”. Rejecting the allegations mentioned in the petitions, it also questioned their reliance on the report prepared by the Delhi Minorities Commission and other fact-finding bodies.