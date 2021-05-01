Delhi HC seeks info on Covid hospitalisations from all hospitals, nursing homes

A doctor checks an X-ray of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside a COVID-19 ward of a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo: Reuters)

THE DELHI High Court on Saturday directed all hospitals and nursing homes, both government and private, in Delhi to submit data on the number of Covid-19 patients admitted and discharged daily since April 1, and the data on the number of patients who have remained hospitalised for 10 days or more and the kind of beds occupied by them,

The court took note of the concern raised with regard to optimal use of ICU and oxygenated beds all across Delhi and said it considers it necessary to look at the allegation of malpractices that the patients are not being discharged despite having been recovered, as per the discharge policy of the government. It added that patients requiring hospitalisation with oxygen support should normally be in a position to leave the hospital within 8-10 days of such admission subject to their condition.

“The disease itself in most cases, unless it worsens and requires ICU medical attention, resolves itself within a period of 10 days to 2 weeks with prescribed medication. However, it appears there is choking of beds taking place at hospitals and nursing homes presently,” said the division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said.

The information sought from hospitals has to be sent to the amicus curiae Senior Advocate Rajshekhar Rao by Tuesday. The court asked Rao to look into the data.

The court also directed the Delhi government to update its portal to show the number of admissions in hospitals and nursing homes on each day and the number of discharges each day. “The said information should be updated without fail,” it added.

Seek Army assistance

The court on Saturday suggested the Delhi government to seek assistance from the Army for setting up field hospitals in the national capital. “Army works at its own level. They have their own infrastructure and sources. You would not be then required to run here and there for oxygen. They will take that responsibility also,” it said, adding the government’s plan to add 12,000 beds all depend on availability of oxygen.

The court also said the government’s plan to add more beds could be a collaborative effort with the Army. Delhi government told the court that the proposal to make such request is being taken at the highest levels by the state. “We are looking into it and doing it,” senior advocate Rahul Mehra for the state told the court, adding a reply would there by Monday.