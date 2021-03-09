scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Latest news

Delhi HC seeks Centre’s response on plea challenging new IT Rules

The plea said it has profound and serious harms for digital news media, like the petitioner, and destructive of their rights.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
March 9, 2021 1:07:37 pm
Delhi HC asks MHA about action against ‘unrecognised’ IPS associationIt sought to declare the "IT Rules as void and inoperative insofar as it define and apply to publishers of news and current affairs content".

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Centre’s response on a plea challenging the new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notices to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Ministry of Information and Technology, and granted them time to file their response.

Read |‘Undermines media freedom’: Editors Guild expresses concern over Centre’s new media ethics code

The high court was hearing a petition filed by the Foundation for Independent Journalism which said that the new IT Rules issued by the government on February 25 are palpably illegal in seeking to control and regulate digital news media when the parent statue IT Act nowhere provides for such a remit.

Click here for more

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The plea said it has profound and serious harms for digital news media, like the petitioner, and destructive of their rights.

It sought to declare the “IT Rules as void and inoperative insofar as it define and apply to publishers of news and current affairs content”.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 09: Latest News

Advertisement