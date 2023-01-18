Delhi HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt’s stand on plea against AAP over using public funds to organise Ganesh puja

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought responses from the Centre and Delhi government in a 2021 plea alleging that the AAP-led Delhi government organised and promoted a Ganesh Chaturthi puja on September 10, 2021, in contravention of the Constitution, which declares India a secular country.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said, “The September 20, 2021 order of this court reveals that the respondents’ counsel were granted time to file replies. Respondents no. 1 and 2 have not filed their replies. They are granted six weeks time to do the needful,” listing the matter for hearing in March. The HC was informed that the Election Commission of India had filed a response, however, no response was received from the Centre and state government.

The petitioner, advocate M L Sharma, argued that he was seeking a direction to derecognise AAP as a political party and the removal of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other ministers from constitutional office due to the “deliberate breach” of the Constitution and the Representation of People Act, in the interest of the general public.

In a previous hearing, Sharma had argued that AAP and its ministers had taken an oath that they will remain loyal to the Constitution of India. The state and any person connected to it are not allowed to organise any kind of religious activity, he had contended previously. The HC, on September 20, 2021, issued notices in Sharma’s plea.

The plea also seeks the registration of an FIR. It alleges that the government released a “heavy amount” to various television channels to advertise the puja, which was broadcasted live on September 10, 2021. The plea states that religious ceremonies or promotion or funding for religious work or trust in any manner by the state from the treasury attracts sections 408 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of IPC. The plea seeks that such actions of the state should be declared “illegal, arbitrary and unconstitutional”.

In a previous hearing, the Delhi government, represented by senior advocate Rahul Mehra, had said that it was a politically motivated plea asking the HC to dismiss it with costs. “It is a mischievous petition. An attempt is being made through this petition that somehow some kind of communal disharmony should be instigated,” Mehra had contended.

Mehra had then submitted that the government had taken the initiative — the live broadcast of Ganesh Chaturthi puja — on account of the Covid pandemic and there was no violation of any law or the Constitution. Delhi was probably the only state which banned the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on a mass scale to prevent the pandemic’s third wave, Mehra had submitted then.

“Various governments across the board… There are Kumbh Mela, Amarnath Yatra, Mansorvar Yatra. It is the solemn duty of the state and the Union that the people who have certain faith, their public health is looked into, and they are given good kind of facilities while these yatras are there. It is a laudable objective,” Mehra had argued.

The ECI had previously argued that there is no such power vested in the commission for the deregistration or derecognition of a political party once it is registered, and that derecognition can happen on very limited grounds.