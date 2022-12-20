Delhi HC seeks BJP MLA’s response on ‘defamatory tweets’ against Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought BJP MLA Vijender Gupta’s response on a plea seeking the deletion of three allegedly defamatory tweets against Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot in relation to “irregularities” with regard to the tender process for the purchase and maintenance of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

Declining the prayer seeking to restrain Gupta from posting anything defamatory on social media, a single judge bench of Justice Asha Menon on March 7 had said that no one should be prevented from expressing their opinions, including suspicions or doubts about a government’s transaction of business. Gahlot had challenged the single judge’s decision in an appeal.

During the course of the hearing Tuesday, a division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant asked Gupta’s counsel to take instructions from his client on the issue. “You take instructions. You’ll have to establish before the court of competent jurisdiction. These tweets have served the purpose,” the bench said and listed the matter for January 6, 2023.

Gahlot’s counsel sought the deletion of three specific tweets made by Gupta alleging that the same amounts to his client’s “character assassination”. “They have termed me as corrupt and said that I’m involved in ‘open loot’. These tweets be directed to be deleted during the pendency of the suit,” he said. With respect to the other alleged tweets made by Gupta against Gahlot, the counsel said, “Rest we will prove that they (tweets) were scandalous during the trial.”

The court also issued a notice to Facebook. Thereafter, asked Gupta’s counsel, “Why don’t you remove the tweets? That is the question that remains.” Justice Mridul also narrated an anecdote wherein Natwar Singh was to be sworn in as foreign minister and had asked former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi how he should dress for the swearing-in ceremony.

“Reportedly, Mrs Gandhi said ‘because you’re appointed as minister, come dressed in a thick skin’,” Justice Mridul said. However, the bench remarked that be that as it may, the purpose of the tweets have been served, therefore why should the court let the tweets remain?.

To this, Gupta’s counsel said that the tweets were nothing but a verbatim translation of what was said by the fact finding committee on the issue in question.

Justice Mridul thereafter observed, “Even if the fact finding committee says so…We are at the stage of allegations…possibly there may be some prosecution for whatever allegations that have been made. You’ll establish or not establish it at the trial. Why should the tweets remain?”

To this Gupta’s counsel replied that these tweets are lying at the bottom of the “heap of tweets” and that Gahlot should not be bothered about it. At this point, Justice Singh said, “They may be bothered or not but what are you getting from these tweets?” The High Court thereafter asked Gupta’s counsel to seek instructions from his client on this issue.

Dismissing an application seeking interim reliefs moved by Gahlot, Justice Menon in March had said it cannot be overlooked that both Gupta and Gahlot are public figures and members of the legislative assembly. The court had also said that Gupta cannot be restrained based on a presumed threat of defamation.

“There is a right vested in the Opposition to question the government on its actions, as the executive is subject to the legislature under the Constitution. This is key to the maintenance of the balance of power between the two wings of the state,” the single judge had said.

The single judge had further said that Gupta had raised questions in the assembly but did not find the answers “sufficiently elucidating of the actions” taken by the government.

“To now prevent (Gupta) from commenting on, specifically, the purchase of the low-floor buses from M/s Tata Motors Limited & M/s JBM Auto Ltd. and the CAMC given to JBM Auto Limited, would not only amount to a gag order, but would also tie the hands of (Gupta), preventing him from effectively discharging his public duties as an MLA by raising questions legitimately, on action taken or not taken by the government, particularly when it would be obligated, at least in the Assembly, to answer the very same questions,” the single judge had said.