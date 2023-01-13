HC refuses to stay Delhi govt’s decision to install CCTVs inside state-run school classrooms

The Delhi High Court Friday refused to stay a decision of the Delhi government to install CCTV cameras inside the classrooms of government schools.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on the challenge to the said decision observed, “It is premature. As and when Standard Operating Procedure is drawn, we will see. No stay.”

The High Court was hearing a plea moved by Delhi Parents Association and Government School Teachers which challenged a September and December 2017 decision of the Delhi government to install CCTV cameras in government schools.

The plea further challenges circulars issued in November 2019 where the Directorate of Education directed Head of Schools (HoS) to provide data of the students to the Public Works Department for creation of login IDs and passwords for parents to view live feed of the classroom of their child. The plea further sought immediate removal of CCTV cameras inside classrooms and destruction of the footage.

Appearing for the association, advocate Jai Dehadrai submitted that the decision came after a tragic incident wherein a seven-year-old student of a Gurgaon school was murdered by a student of Class XI. At this point the court said, “For the protection of students, installation of CCTV cameras is necessary. The murder was detected because there were cameras near the washroom. What is this? When the government is doing it, you are opposing?”

Dehadrai argued, “When cameras are put inside a classroom there is a great impact in terms of surveillance also…where public areas like playgrounds corridors are concerned its fine.”

The court asked him whether nothing can happen inside a classroom to which Dehadrai said that in classrooms there is an “expectation of privacy”. He submitted that the Delhi government wishes to live stream the footage, which parents may not be comfortable with as consent has not been sought from them.

Advertisement

The court said, “Your statement on live streaming; this is not there in the decision.” Dehadrai corrected himself and said that the decision contains “live feed” of the classrooms to be provided to the parents. Justice Prasad asked Dehadrai, “What are they (state) trying to monitor? Why do you think the state is being insensitive?” to which the counsel said that classroom is a safe space. “Please consider a psychological impact of a ‘big brother’ watching them (students). This is a vulnerable group,” Dehadrai argued. Justice Prasad remarked, “That is your perception, it may not be others.”

The Delhi government submitted that the circular under challenge is “still being considered”. The High Court thereafter told the Delhi government, “You draw an SOP and file it.” The court further listed the matter for hearing on July 18.

The petitioners–groups of students’ parents and teachers claim that installation of CCTVs inside classrooms without obtaining consent from either students or their parents and teachers is a “gross and direct violation” of the fundamental right to privacy.

Advertisement

The reply filed by the Delhi government stated, “Reports of child abuses in the schools of Delhi/NCR had surfaced further highlighting the need to ramp up the security provisions in the schools for the safety of the children. An emergency meeting was chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister on 11.09.2017 wherein it was directed that all schools of Delhi run by Delhi Government would mandatorily install CCTV cameras in the classrooms.”

The reply further stated that in the aftermath of the child abuse incidents, the CBSE issued a circular to the HoSs on September 12, 2017 directing compliance of Ministry of Human Resource Development procedures which includes installation of CCTV cameras at all vulnerable spots in school premises. The reply said that the decision to install CCTV cameras is not a “knee jerk reaction” to child abuse reports in September 2019 but was being discussed for over two years.

The state government has said that the right to privacy like any other fundamental right is not absolute and is subject to reasonable restrictions by the state. “That in balancing the interest of the state to ensure safety and protection of the students along with the right of privacy in a classroom, it is to be borne in mind the extent to which the expectation of privacy would be reasonable in a public classroom,” the reply said.