Delhi HC says elephant to remain in Yamuna Nagar for rest of its life

With Gujarat’s Radha Krishan Temple Elephant Welfare Trust declining to accept Moti, a female elephant who was taken away by authorities from a private individual in 2017 in Delhi on account of unsuitable standards for its care and upkeep, the 58-year-old animal will continue to remain at a rehabilitation centre in Haryana’s Yamuna Nagar, the Delhi High Court said Monday.

“Let Moti spend the remainder of her life at Ban Santour, lest the petitioner comes with something better in (its) interest which would be considered by the court,” said Justice Najmi Waziri in an order, after it was told that the Jamnagar facility has declined to accept the animal possibly on account of its medical condition not being suitable for transportation to Gujarat.

In the case before the court, Farukh Khan, who is the son of the original owner of the elephant, had submitted that he wishes to transport Moti from Yamuna Nagar to another place with better amenities and to reunite it with its erstwhile family of four elephants – Gangaram, Dhonmati, Matti and Chandani.

However, the government on October 26, 2021, in a decision, had said the elephant has become its property and therefore the petitioner before the court has no locus-standi for filing the petition. After the court questioned its stand, the government in February agreed to the translocation and decided to comply with the September 2021 order directing it to transport the animal to Jamnagar.

However, the court was told by the government Monday that the Gujarat facility has declined to take the elephant despite having made the best arrangements for its transportation. The elephant was to travel only during the night and halt at eight places. While two wildlife guards and a veterinary doctor were to accompany the elephant, a total of 23 persons and entities, whose assistance was required along the route, had been intimated.

Justice Waziri observed, “Everything was done in this! I don’t think your forest department has worked this hard on any matter in the recent past, not in living memory”.

Advocate Wajeeh Shafiq, representing Khan, told the court that the well-being of the elephant is important. Khan agreed to keep the elephant at the Yamuna Nagar facility after submissions from Wildlife SOS which manages the same.

Senior Advocate Rebecca John, representing Wildlife SOS, told the court that the Yamuna Nagar facility has rehabilitated various kinds of animals and is spread across 400 acres of land with water bodies. “So long as no arrangement is made, we are happy to take care,” submitted John, adding there are a total of five elephants there including Laxmi (now named Jasmine), the former mate of Moti.

The court had earlier directed the Delhi government to ensure the translocation of the elephant by April 15. The Delhi government in 2017 issued notices to the owners of six elephants and asked them to surrender the animals on the ground that the area available for housing them is not up to the requisite standards. Later, some of the elephants were relocated to Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana.