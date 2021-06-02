Allow more registrations per phone number on CoWin: Delhi HC to Centre

A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination center at Suraj Mal Vihar School, New Delhi. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

The Delhi High Court Wednesday said it ‘does not want a stereotypical answer that everything is alright’ and asked the Centre to consider increasing the number of registrations per mobile number on the Co-Win application to cover a larger section of the population.

“How many people have smartphones? Somebody may not have a smartphone. A family may be of 10 members and there will be only one smartphone, the others will be left out then,” said the division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh.

It also said people should be allowed to walk in to the vaccination centres and register there itself.

The court was hearing a note sent by Internet Freedom Foundation in relation to the portal meant for registering for vaccines. It highlighted that only four people can register using one mobile phone at present, and raised concerns regarding the data privacy policy of the application Co-Win. The Centre told the court that the privacy policy would be soon uploaded on the government website and also placed before the court.

With regard to accessibility of the application by specially abled persons, the court asked the Centre to examine introducing a voice-enabled CAPTCHA or OTP feature for vaccine slot registration.