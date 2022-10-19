Delhi HC dismisses Samata Party plea challenging allotment of ‘flaming torch’ symbol to Shiv Sena faction

The Delhi High Court Wednesday dismissed Samata Party’s plea challenging an October 10 decision of the Election Commission of India to allot the “flaming torch” symbol to the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray Balasaheb Thackeray) for the upcoming Andheri East Assembly bypoll slated to be held on November 3.

A single judge bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula held that the Samata Party had “failed to demonstrate” that they had a “vested right” in the symbol as the party was derecognised in 2004.

The court said, “Since the petitioner lost its status of a recognised party in 2004, the right, if any, on the symbol in question would have lapsed after expiry of six years in terms of clause 10A of the Election Symbol Order. In such circumstances the petitioner does not have a right over the symbol. If in the year 2014 the petitioner did contest election, that claim does not give a right in its favour in respect of the symbol in question.”

Clause 10(A) of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order 1968 provides a concession to candidates of parties who are unrecognised as a national or state party. Sidhant Kumar appearing for ECI submitted that in terms of the clause, the concession to the party does not exist in 2022.

Kumar had also argued that there is no requirement for the ECI to issue a notification stating that the “flaming torch” symbol is a free symbol. The court noted that there is no provision under the Election Order which requires issuance of a notification.

Advocate Kamlesh Kumar Mishra, the counsel appearing for Samata party, had said since the party had contested under the symbol in 2014, it was incumbent upon the ECI to issue a notification before making ‘flaming torch’ a free symbol and allotting the same to any other party.

He had also argued that on October 12 the party president had made a representation to the Chief Election Commissioner with regard to the election symbol being allotted to the Shiv Sena and had requested it to be withdrawn and reserved for Samata Party.

The court observed that it was not inclined to entertain the petition and dismissed it.

Samata Party was founded in 1994 by George Fernandes and Nitish Kumar and was an offshoot of the Janata Dal. Uday Mandal is the current president of the party. The party was granted recognition on October 24, 1994 and it had contested the 2009 and 2014 general elections but were defeated on both the occasions.

The party contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election under the “flaming torch” symbol but fought the 2020 election under another symbol. The party also contested the 2021 by-election under a different symbol.

The ECI on October 8 had asked both the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde led factions to not use the name ‘Shiv Sena’ as well as the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol till the dispute for official recognition between Shinde and Thackeray is decided.

On October 10, the ECI had allotted the flaming torch symbol to Thackeray’s group on its request. The ECI said that the flaming torch is not in the list of free symbols and was an erstwhile reserved symbol allotted to Samata Party in 2004 which has been derecognised. “On the receipt of your request dated 9.10.22 the Commission has decided to declare “Flaming Torch” symbol as a free symbol and allots it as the symbol to be allotted to the candidate set up if any by your group” for use in the upcoming by-elections and till the final disposal of the dispute, the ECI had said.