Delhi HC: Rs 12 lakh for mother of boy who fell into manhole

Stating that it is high time authorities are held accountable for negligent and illegal acts, the Delhi High Court Friday awarded compensation of over Rs 12 lakh to a widow, whose 11-year-old son died after falling into an uncovered rainwater harvesting pit at Millennium Park in 2015.

The bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar disagreed with the Public Works Department’s stand that they cannot be faulted, and said “no negligence can be attributed to the victim for not noticing or spotting the uncovered manhole”.

It added that “the blame for the ill-fated incident, in which a young boy, Lavansh, who had gone for a happy outing on a school picnic, lost his life, clearly lies with the PWD which failed to exercise due care”.

It directed the department to pay Rs 10,00,000, along with interest at the rate of 9% per annum, from the date of death as compensation to the mother. “An amount of Rs 12,47,500 would be payable till August 31, 2018,” said the bench.

It directed all public authorities and land-owning agencies — including the Delhi government chief secretary, CPWD, DDA, PWD, MCDs, Delhi Cantonment Board, New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Jal Board, electricity and telephone companies, police commissioner — to ensure that all manholes, pits, holes, tanks or any other opening in the ground shall be regularly inspected and maintained.

In its 68-page verdict, the court said that the responsibility for compliance shall be fixed on senior officers not below the rank of executive engineers.

The court’s direction came while deciding on a PIL it initiated over a news report published on December 22, 2015, regarding the boy’s death. Police had booked the school teacher and two PWD officials in connection with the case.

But the court observed that the proposition that the teacher ought to be liable or guilty of negligence for letting the child proceed to the vehicle, is akin to saying that the parents ought to have foreseen that there would be an open manhole in the park into which their child could have fallen.

It added, “An unfortunate aspect of the functioning of public authorities has been revealed in our records. It would appear that senior officers in all public organisations evade all responsibility by fastening the blame on the junior-most in the organisation. This is incorrect and completely impermissible.”

