Disheartening to see revamped Chandni Chowk falling into disrepair: Delhi HC

Observing that it was “really disheartening” to see the rejuvenation and redevelopment of the Chandni Chowk area falling into disrepair due to rampant encroachment, the Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi Police to take action without any delay.

Taking note of the photographs placed before it by Chandni Chowk traders during the hearing of a petition, the division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh said the photos show the extent of encroachment by street vendors and completely belie the stand taken by police and the corporation regarding regular drives for clearing them.

“First photograph is that of the area within the bus stand and the area around it. It is shocking to see that the entire area around the bus stand has been encroached upon without any limitation of the area and the area inside the bus stand has also been encroached upon and the vendors have spread their goods inside the bus stand itself,” said the court.

It further said other photographs show vendors, sitting right in the middle of the pathway, have encroached far more area than they could have even if they had been allotted space for hawking and vending.

Asking officers to file further status reports within a week, the court said. “We direct the SHO Kotwali police station to personally supervise the removal of unauthorised encroachments. Deputy Commissioner of SP Zone, the North MCD shall equally be personally responsible to ensure that encroachments as visible in photos and others which may be present are removed without any delay.”

During the hearing, the North MCD also told the court that steps have been taken for the preparation of the street vending plan under section 21 of The Street Vendors Act, a subcommittee has been constituted and an actual physical survey of the streets and areas in Chandni Chowk is underway.

However, the court was also told that the ongoing surge in Covid cases has hampered the work. “Let the said survey be completed as soon as possible. Further status reports be filed before the next date of hearing,” said the court.