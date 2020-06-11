Delhi HC restrains cops from sharing info on activist

As per the petition, Kalita is accused in four FIRs, including one for allegedly participating in protests in Darya Ganj on December 20 last year and two others for her alleged role in the anti-CAA Jafrabad sit-in protest in this February. As per the petition, Kalita is accused in four FIRs, including one for allegedly participating in protests in Darya Ganj on December 20 last year and two others for her alleged role in the anti-CAA Jafrabad sit-in protest in this February.

The Delhi High Court Wednesday restrained Delhi Police from “issuing any statements or circulating information regarding allegations and evidence allegedly collected” against Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita to any person, including the media or on social media.

The order comes after Kalita (31) moved the court seeking directions to police to not leak any allegations pertaining to her to the media pending investigation, and, thereafter, during the trial.

As per the petition, Kalita is accused in four FIRs, including one for allegedly participating in protests in Darya Ganj on December 20 last year and two others for her alleged role in the anti-CAA Jafrabad sit-in protest in this February.

The plea came for hearing before Justice Vibhu Bakhru, who issued notice to police. “Respondent (Delhi Police) is restrained from issuing any such statements or circulating information regarding allegations and evidence allegedly collected against the petitioner or other accused, to any person, including the media or on social media,” the court ordered.

It added, “The DCP concerned of Crime Branch is directed to file a personal affidavit affirming if any such information… has been circulated by officials of Crime Branch to third persons, journalists or on social media”. The next hearing is on July 9.

