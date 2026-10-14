Delhi HC seeks response from MeitY’s NIXI on suspension of website documenting CJP’s July protest

The Delhi High Court Wednesday issued a notice to the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI), a nonprofit firm authorised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) as well as the ministry on a plea challenging the suspension of a website, chalosansad.in, which documented the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP’s) ‘Chalo Sansad’ march in July.
NIXI manages the registration of the .IN domain name.
The website, on the said domain name, hosted by Delhi resident Sriram Viswanathan, had documented in detail, based on public sources, the run-up to the march on July 20, organised to protest against the NEET-UG paper leak. It now stands hosted on a mirror website chalosansad.com.
Issues like from incorrect user registrant’s details to violation of the Emblems Act have been pointed out as reasons behind the suspension.
The plea in HC has been filed by Viswanathan. Justice Amit Mahajan on Wednesday issued notice to the respondent parties, including NIXI and MeitY. Viswanathan has alleged “a prior restraint upon political speech”, with no opportunity of hearing granted to him prior to suspension, and that NIXI has only defended its action by “mutually inconsistent justifications”.
The suspension and NIXI’s reasons
Viswanathan had on July 19 registered the domain ‘chalosansad.in’ for a year, hosting a single-page, non-commercial, independently compiled public-information record, documenting the protests.
Three days later, on July 22, the domain name was put into ‘serverHOLD’ status, which effectively made the website inaccessible or unable to load, even though the domain registration remains active, he said. The issue flagged was Viswanathan’s registration address for the domain name not matching with his Aadhaar. Viswanathan said he rectified the error the same day, but the website was not reinstated.
On July 24, he said, he was told that his domain name contains a “critical keyword”, although it did not identify the said keyword. Viswanathan then sent a legal notice through his lawyer Apar Gupta.
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On August 14, NIXI, responding to the legal notice, admitted that they were objecting to the term ‘sansad’ in the domain name, since the .IN Domain Name Policy Framework 2004 “reserves names corresponding to ‘Constitutional Authorities”.
Viswanathan had responded through Gupta that ‘sansad’ was not a reserved term as per the publicly available list of .IN reserved names of offices and constitutional authorities.
On September 2, NIXI, in its response, cited a new reason justifying its suspension: using provisions of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act bars use of ‘sansad’ for “any colourable imitation” or for the purpose of any “trade, business, calling or profession”, without the previous permission of the Centre. NIXI went on to term Viswanathan’s use of ‘sansad’ in the domain name, as an instance of “colourable imitation”.
It also went on to add that its earlier reason for suspension owing to the domain name containing a “critical keyword” now stands superseded by the fact that the use of ‘sansad’ violates provisions under the Emblems Act.
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Viswanathan, in his plea has sought that the July 22 suspension of his website be quashed, alleging that NIXI’s action against him is “discriminatory”, given that other domain names in the .IN registry continue to be functional despite containing the word ‘sansad’.
Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court
Professional Profile
Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express.
Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare).
Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others.
She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020.
With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles:
High-Profile Case Coverage
She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy.
Signature Style
Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system.
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