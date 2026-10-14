Delhi HC seeks response from MeitY’s NIXI on suspension of website documenting CJP’s July protest

The Delhi High Court Wednesday issued a notice to the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI), a nonprofit firm authorised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) as well as the ministry on a plea challenging the suspension of a website, chalosansad.in, which documented the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP’s) ‘Chalo Sansad’ march in July.

NIXI manages the registration of the .IN domain name.

The website, on the said domain name, hosted by Delhi resident Sriram Viswanathan, had documented in detail, based on public sources, the run-up to the march on July 20, organised to protest against the NEET-UG paper leak. It now stands hosted on a mirror website chalosansad.com.

Issues like from incorrect user registrant’s details to violation of the Emblems Act have been pointed out as reasons behind the suspension.

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The plea in HC has been filed by Viswanathan. Justice Amit Mahajan on Wednesday issued notice to the respondent parties, including NIXI and MeitY. Viswanathan has alleged “a prior restraint upon political speech”, with no opportunity of hearing granted to him prior to suspension, and that NIXI has only defended its action by “mutually inconsistent justifications”.

The suspension and NIXI’s reasons

Viswanathan had on July 19 registered the domain ‘chalosansad.in’ for a year, hosting a single-page, non-commercial, independently compiled public-information record, documenting the protests.

Three days later, on July 22, the domain name was put into ‘serverHOLD’ status, which effectively made the website inaccessible or unable to load, even though the domain registration remains active, he said. The issue flagged was Viswanathan’s registration address for the domain name not matching with his Aadhaar. Viswanathan said he rectified the error the same day, but the website was not reinstated.

On July 24, he said, he was told that his domain name contains a “critical keyword”, although it did not identify the said keyword. Viswanathan then sent a legal notice through his lawyer Apar Gupta.

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On August 14, NIXI, responding to the legal notice, admitted that they were objecting to the term ‘sansad’ in the domain name, since the .IN Domain Name Policy Framework 2004 “reserves names corresponding to ‘Constitutional Authorities”.

Viswanathan had responded through Gupta that ‘sansad’ was not a reserved term as per the publicly available list of .IN reserved names of offices and constitutional authorities.

On September 2, NIXI, in its response, cited a new reason justifying its suspension: using provisions of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act bars use of ‘sansad’ for “any colourable imitation” or for the purpose of any “trade, business, calling or profession”, without the previous permission of the Centre. NIXI went on to term Viswanathan’s use of ‘sansad’ in the domain name, as an instance of “colourable imitation”.

It also went on to add that its earlier reason for suspension owing to the domain name containing a “critical keyword” now stands superseded by the fact that the use of ‘sansad’ violates provisions under the Emblems Act.

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Viswanathan, in his plea has sought that the July 22 suspension of his website be quashed, alleging that NIXI’s action against him is “discriminatory”, given that other domain names in the .IN registry continue to be functional despite containing the word ‘sansad’.