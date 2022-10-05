Protect camels while transporting them from Rajasthan to Delhi for Republic Day: HC to Centre

The Delhi High Court has recently directed the Central Government to ensure strict compliance of cruelty laws while transporting camels from Rajasthan to the national capital for participation in Republic Day parades.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad made the direction while hearing a plea that alleged that the transportation of camels to Delhi from Rajasthan is in violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Also Read | MCD inks pact with Lajpat Nagar traders’ body over sanitation of roads near market place

The court in its September 2 judgment directed the Central Government, to ensure “strict compliance of the amendment to Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (The Transport of Animals) Rules, 2020 while transporting the camels in future also for the purpose of their participation in Republic Day Parade, or any other purpose also.”

The court further directed that the respondents should ensure that the provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 are also not violated.

Disposing of the petition, the court further directed the Central Government, the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and the Border Security Force to ensure strict compliance of the standard operating procedure (SOP) with the rules governing the transportation of camels. “Any deviation in the matter of transport of camels shall be viewed seriously by this court. In case the SOP or any statutory provision is violated in future while transporting the camels, the petitioner shall be free to bring the same to the notice of this court,” the court held.

The petitioner, Scouts and Guides for animals and birds, had argued that almost 100 camels are brought into Delhi every year in goods transport vehicles violating the statutory provisions, and therefore, action should be taken against those involved in the transport of camels.

The AWBI – an advisory body of the Central Government dealing with the prevention of cruelty to animals – had filed a detailed status report submitting that the government had enacted the Transport of Animals Rules, 1978, which require a mandatory veterinary certificate for transporting animals by rail or road. The certificate must confirm whether the animals are fit to travel or not. Appropriate specifications have also been provided under the rule for transportation of such animals, it stated.

Advertisement

Also Read | An ad hoc arrangement: DU teachers fear losing jobs after failing to secure permanent positions

It was also submitted that AWBI had requested Border Security Force (BSF) on January 24, 2020 to see that the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the rules framed thereunder are followed in letter and spirit. The BSF informed AWBI that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been framed for transporting the camels in consultation with the National Research Central on Camel, Bikaner and it is being strictly followed.

The central government’s counsel had submitted that the transportation of camels is taking place as per the statutory provisions and that the government would ensure that no violation of any statutory provision takes place in the transportation of camels. The Centre also said that it would strictly follow the SOP framed by the National Research Centre of Camel, Bikaner.

“In the light of the aforesaid status report, as the respondents have been taking all care and precaution in transporting the camels and are also following the statutory provisions, this court is of the considered opinion that no further orders are required to be passed in the present PIL,” the high court ruled.