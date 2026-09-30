Delhi High Court rejects Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam’s bail pleas again

The Delhi High Court rejected the bail pleas of student activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the ‘larger conspiracy’ case linked to the February 2020 Northeast Delhi riots on Wednesday.

Refusing the bail, the Delhi High Court held that the two cannot claim parity with others who were granted bail by the Supreme Court.

A division bench of Justices Prathiba Singh and Dinesh Bhatt held that it is “bound by judicial discipline” of the Supreme Court verdicts.

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It also held that Umar and Sharjeel cannot claim parity with two other accused, Tasleem Ahmad and Abdul Khalid Saifi, who were granted bail by the apex court on grounds of divergent views on bail jurisprudence under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.