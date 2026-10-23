Delhi HC refuses to restore water, power connections of Race Course Masjid

The masjid’s imam, Mohd Haroon, who lives in a 'hujra' on the premises, moved HC on October 12 after the utility connections were disconnected.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
3 min readNew DelhiOct 23, 2026 06:14 AM IST
Race Course Masjid, Race Course Masjid power connections, Race Course Masjid water supply, delhi high court, Race Course Club, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairs“All these are way beyond the scope for this court to adjudicate in the present writ petition,” the court recorded in its order while dismissing the plea.
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The Delhi High Court, on October 15, refused to restore electricity and water connections to Race Course Masjid, a Waqf-notified property and a Grade II heritage structure notified in 2009, after the utilities were disconnected on October 7.

The masjid is located inside the Race Course Club. The club, spread over around 53 acres near the Prime Minister’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, and the slums around it are facing eviction following multiple rounds of litigation. The Centre has cited “national security” to justify taking possession of the area.

However, sources in the Government said on Thursday that no eviction notice had been sent to the mosque.

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The masjid’s imam, Mohd Haroon, who lives in a ‘hujra’ on the premises, moved HC on October 12 after the utility connections were disconnected.

On October 8, the Delhi Waqf Board had written to the NDMC executive engineer seeking the restoration of the utilities, stating that the same had been disconnected without “any prior notice or apparent valid reason” despite all dues being paid. The Board also said the connections had been in place lawfully for decades.

On October 15, NDMC refused to restore the utilities. It said that “since demolition work is still going on” in the area, which involves demolition of the jhuggi structures, “and there is an element of public harm involved, the electricity connection cannot be restored”.

Also, according to NNDMC, the Land and Development Office (L&DO), the authority overseeing the demolition and set to take possession of the land, had not been made a party to the petition.

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While the masjid was not a party to the litigation concerning the eviction of around 700 slum dwellers and the Race Course Club, the NDMC’s counsel orally told the court that the masjid’s premises were “covered” by a HC judgment dated August 25.

The August judgment had paved the way for the eviction of slum dwellers living near the Prime Minister’s residence on Race Course Road. They have since been rehabilitated in Savda Ghevra, nearly 50 km away.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee dismissed the imam’s petition on October 15, citing the NDMC’s submissions and other factors. The court noted that the Waqf Board, described as the “original occupant” of the premises, had not challenged the disconnection of electricity. It also observed that Haroon, as an imam appointed by the Board, had no right to the premises and thus could not claim a violation of his fundamental rights on account of the disconnection.

The Delhi Waqf Board has not been reconstituted since its elected body’s tenure lapsed in August 2023. Bureaucrats appointed by the Lieutenant Governor took charge of the Board in January 2024 and have continued to run it in the absence of an elected body.

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In its order, the court said the petition raised “serious disputed question of facts”, particularly concerning the petitioner’s right, title or interest in the premises and whether the property fell outside the scope of the August 25 judgment.

“All these are way beyond the scope for this court to adjudicate in the present writ petition,” the court recorded in its order while dismissing the plea.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

 

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