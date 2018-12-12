Delhi HC raps govt for not saying why it wants student details

The Delhi High Court Tuesday pulled up the Delhi government over its failure to disclose the reason for asking for self-attested copies of voter ID cards and phone numbers of students studying in city schools and of their family members.

A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani pulled up the Delhi government after its education department issued a fresh circular on November 27, asking heads of schools to digitise the data of students within 15 days.

The bench asked the government to explain their stand on taking such a decision by December 18.

The plea, moved by the Government School Teachers’ Association, has sought to restrain the Delhi government from collecting and entering the data in a digitised format till the pendency of a plea challenging the Directorate of Education’s (DoE) October 8 circular seeking the details. ENS